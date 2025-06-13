10 Best Classic Phineas and Ferb Episodes to Celebrate the Season 5 Return

After more than a decade, Phineas and Ferb has finally returned with an all-new season, all-new inventions, and another summer full of fun adventures. Ever since its debut in 2007, the Disney classic has charmed fans of all ages across the years, giving rise to many iconic characters, jingles, catchphrases, and, not to mention, cult classic memes.

From teaching an entire generation what the tip of a shoelace is called to inculcating the spirit of carpe diem, Phineas and Ferb has shaped many a childhood worldwide. As such, even though many of the series’ fans may have grown up over the years, the new revival has been met with just as much excitement. That said, before diving right into Season 5, these are the best Phineas and Ferb episodes for a pre-emptive trip down memory lane.

1) Thaddeus and Thor (S2 E13)

Contrary to trying to bust her brothers as usual, “Thaddeus and Thor” sees Candace actually root for Phineas and Ferb’s inventions and show them off when things get a bit too competitive with the sibling trio visiting next door. Having said that, the B-plot is easily the funniest part of the episode with Doofenshmirtz sharing another absurdly specific backstory about how his mother’s love was always inexplicably linked to kickball through a song featuring Love Handel.

2) Hail Doofania (S1 E43)

“Hail Doofania” offers a fun subversion of Phineas and Ferb’s usual formula, with the main catalyst being Candace and Vanessa’s clothes accidentally getting swapped at the dry cleaners. Almost as if possessed by Candace’s busting spirit, Vanessa inexplicably finds herself wanting to bust her dad and prove to her mom that Doofenshmirtz is indeed evil.

As for Doofenshmirtz’s doomed plot, this episode, “Hail Doofania,” as its name implies, sees Doof try to create his own inflatable city free of his brother, Roger’s influence, complete with its own comically short anthem. Unsurprisingly, by the time Charlene makes it to the harbor, Doofania tragically deflates and sinks.

3) Oh, There You Are, Perry (S2 E17)

While Phineas and Ferb is known for generally being lighthearted and humorous, “Oh, There You Are, Perry” is one of the most heartfelt episodes of the series. The episode sees Perry forced to leave the family when re-assigned from Dr. Doofenshmirtz. Candace, who let Perry out in the middle of the night blames herself for his disapperance while the boys put their creativity to thee test to try and get Perry to come home.

Ultimately, the two and their friends decide to broadcast a song dedicated to Perry across the city from atop a building, with Candace joining in and even hilariously promising to change her name to Larry if Perry returns when haphazardly making up lyrics on the spot. Luckily, everything pans out to let Perry return to Phineas, Ferb, and Larry.

4) Flop Starz (S1 E3)

Besides the pilot itself, “Flop Starz” might just be one of the earliest, most memorable episodes of Phineas and Ferb. The episode sees the boys set out to become a one-hit wonder just like their mother, who is revealed to have been one herself back in the day, known as Lindana. As a bonus, the episode is also the origin of one of the best songs of the series, “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” which, despite having mostly nonsensical lyrics, is sure to get stuck in your head for days.

5) Where’s Perry? (S3 E55 &56)

In the same line as “Oh, There You Are, Perry,” “Where’s Perry?” is yet another one of the more heartfelt episodes of the series. That said, “Where’s Perry?” is arguably much more well-rounded with a good mix of humorous and entertaining shenanigans. The episode sees the Flynn-Fletchers set out on an African safari while Perry stays back in Danville to deal with Doofenshmirtz, whose evil plot to take over the O.W.C.A. goes south when he accidentally turns Carl evil with his inator.

Fueled by the suppressed rage of being an unpaid intern, Evil Carl sets out to take over the Tri-State area, forcing Doof and Major Monogram to join forces to stop him. From an all-out battle in the savannah to Candace deciding to live with monkeys after a misunderstanding, this two-part special is a hoot through and through.

6) Let’s Take a Quiz (S2 E15)

One of Phineas and Ferb’s most distinctive traits is, without a doubt, its humor that manages to squeeze a chuckle out of viewers of all ages, and “Let’s Take a Quiz” hits all the comedic notes. The episode sees the two brothers host a game show with Buford and Candace as the contestants, with the fast-paced, completely nonsensical nature of the game serving as the source of humor. Even on the Doofenshmirtz side of things, his infomercial addiction makes for a funny stream of gags that keep the episode entertaining from start to finish.

7) Rollercoaster: The Musical (S2 E63)

For a series with so many good songs, it’s a wonder that Phineas and Ferb has put out only one musical episode so far. As its title implies, “Rollercoaster: The Musical” reinvents the series’ pilot as a musical, with the boys deciding to build a rollercoaster again, while Doofenshmirtz re-attempts his plan to reverse the rotation of the Earth using tinfoil and a magnet.

While catchy songs are a given, the episode also has a few fun easter eggs, such as appearances from Meap and two alternative future versions of Candace as an adult from the “Phineas and Ferb’s Quantum Boogaloo” episode. Safe to say, Phineas and Ferb needs another musical episode, and hopefully Season 5 could finally deliver in that regard.

8) Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together (S1 E14)

While other episodes of Phineas and Ferb have very discernible qualities that make them good, it’s hard to precisely pin down what makes “Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together” so memorable. The episode starts off with a very sweet premise of Candace and the boys working together to get Love Handel back together to perform for their parents’ anniversary.

It also has not just the usual one but four incredibly catchy songs, the best of which is, of course, “Snuck Your Way Into My Heart.” Besides this, the episode also proves just what a good father Doofenshmirtz is, despite his usual evil tendencies with even him and Perry sharing a sweet moment of teamwork to put together Vanessa’s birthday party.

9) Act Your Age (S4 E47)

Set ten years in the future, “Act Your Age” effectively serves as the “ending” to Phineas and Ferb, and as far as endings go, the episode is perfect as can be. The episode showcases where the series’ beloved cast is a decade later, who ended up with whom, including what happened to Perry and Doofenshmirtz’s decade-long rivalry. The main focus of the episode is on Phineas having to choose which college to attend, though the relationship between Phineas and Isabella finally taking off is undoubtedly the main highlight.

10) Summer Belongs to You (S2 E54)

If there’s one episode that best captures the essence of Phineas and Ferb as a whole it would have to be “Summer Belongs to You” which, despite falling in the middle of Season 2 feels worthy of being the finale of the series. The episode sees Phineas and Ferb attempt to make the most of the Summer Solstice by circumnavigating the globe in a single day. With Phineas’ ideals on the line and a couple of bicycles forcefully taken by Buford, the boys and their friends set out on a plane run on vegetable oil, with their first stop being Tokyo, where the series throws in a hilarious Caramelldansen reference.

Besides the fun references, the episode also sees Doofenshmirtz and Vanessa’s relationship develop while Candace and Jeremy officially get together. All that said, the true highlight of the episode is without a doubt the songs, including the titular track, “Summer Belongs to You” which remains one of the best songs of the series.

Phineas and Ferb is streaming on Disney+.