The Pitch Perfect franchise was revived for the spin-off TV series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock last year, with the streamer confirming today that the adventures are set to continue in a second season of the series. With the number of compelling characters that were featured in the film series but also who were introduced in this TV series, there's a lot of potential storylines to be explored, while we could also potentially see more original characters make appearances and create new dynamics for the comedy series. The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now streaming on Peacock.

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared in a statement. "Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes. We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights."

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

"We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock," executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman shared. "We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2."

Season 1 featured stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.

Showrunner Megan Amram previously teased that a possible Season 2 could have more cameos from stars of the film series.

"For whatever reason, we did not reach out for any cameos because it was important to me since we had two Pitch Perfect characters in Bumper and Peter (Borg) that – it's only six episodes – I wanted to make sure that they really had their time to breathe and get to know new people without just overloading the show with cameos," Amram explained to ComicBook.com last year. "I think if we got a Season 2 that would definitely be exciting for me. But it felt like it was its own cohesive thing for Season 1."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

