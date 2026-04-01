Pluto TV Gets Spooky With Free April Ghouls Horror Programming

It may only be April 1st, but when spooky season is a feeling in your heart and not a date on the calendar, you know that we’re approaching halfway to Halloween and that means it’s a perfect time for horror. Today, Pluto TV announced that they are getting into the spirit of things with the launch of April Ghouls, a month-long destination for all things horror, supernatural and genre — and it’s available for free all month long.
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According to Pluto TV, April Ghouls builds on last year’s first-ever dedicated horror destination, Halloween Hits. The new April Ghouls collection is anchored by 13 core channels and a deep on-demand selection of content that offers spooky fans cult favorites, complete franchise runs, and full series including the Hellraiser franchise, the Paranormal Activity franchise, the first three Scream films, The X-Files, Twin Peaks, and so much more.
Everything You Need to Know About Pluto TV’s April Ghouls Destination
Here is the complete lineup for April Ghouls. The programming features 13 channels, all available for free April 1-30 on Pluto TV, as well as a deep selection of movies that offers everything from contemporary hits to iconic classics. It’s a lineup that offers a little something for everyone, at least if you’re spookily inclined.
April Ghouls — Full Channel Lineup (Available April 1–30, free on Pluto TV)
- The X-Files
- The Addams Family
- Dark Shadows
- The Twilight Zone
- The Walking Dead Universe
- Ghost Hunters
- Universal Monsters
- Pluto TV Horror
- Pluto TV Terror
- Pluto TV Paranormal
- Supernatural Drama
- Cine Terror
- The Walking Dead en Español
- Hallmark Movies & More (April 23–30 — Good Witch takeover)
April Ghouls Movie Collection
- Scream 1-3
- Scary Movie 1-3
- Friday the 13th 1-8
- The Addams Family
- Addams Family Values
- Cloverfield
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Paranormal Activity 1-6
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)/(1978)
- Love and Monsters
- Overlord
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- April Fool’s Day (1986)
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- Vampire In Brooklyn
- Silent House
- It Comes At Night
- Lamb
- The Monster (2016)
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- Pet Semetary (1989)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Hollow Man
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- The Woman in Black
- Fright Night (1985)
- Cujo
- Christine (1983)
- The Craft: Legacy
- The Final Girls (2015)
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Quarantine
- Quarantine 2: Terminal
- 30 Days of Night
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Covenant (2006)
- Urban Legends: The Final Cut
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
- Idle Hands
- The Blob (1988)
- Silent Hill
- Silent Hill: Revelation
- World War Z
- Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Cobweb (2023)
- The Inhabitant (2022)
- Mid-Century
- Alone (2020)
- We Summon the Darkness
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Hell Fest
- Cooties
- Horns
- Jessabelle
- I, Frankenstein
- Lords of Salem
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Let Me In
- The Eye (2009)
- Repo: The Genetic Opera
- Catacombs
- George A. Romero’s Diary of the Dead
- The Wolf of Snow Hollow
- Spell
- Crawl (2019)
- Warm Bodies
- My Bloody Valentine (1981) / (2009)
- Child’s Play (1988) / (2019)
- Carrie (1976) / (2013)
- Jeepers Creepers 1 & 2
- Organ Trail
- The Ring / The Ring Two
- Stigmata
- The Haunting (1999)
- Sleepy Hollow
- Event Horizon
- Relic (1997)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- What Lies Beneath
- Mom and Dad (2017)
- The Devil Inside
- Hellraiser 1-10
- Children of the Corn 1-9
- Gretel & Hansel (2020)
- Succubus (2024)
- Studio 666
- Bones and All
- Maggie (2015)
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977) / (2014)
- The Dark Half
- The Dead Zone
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- The Amityville Horror (1979) / (2005)
- The Monster Squad
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Vampire Academy
What Else is Coming to Pluto TV In April?
If you’re not a fan of all things horror and spooky, don’t worry. Pluto TV has you covered with a lot of other great content this month as well. If sci-fi is your thing, movies like Galaxy Quest, Gemini Man, and Starship Troopers are streaming free this month. Looking for romance? You can check out As Good As It Gets, Sense & Sensibility and more. Check out the full listing here to see everything available this month.
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