Pluto TV Gets Spooky With Free April Ghouls Horror Programming

It may only be April 1st, but when spooky season is a feeling in your heart and not a date on the calendar, you know that we’re approaching halfway to Halloween and that means it’s a perfect time for horror. Today, Pluto TV announced that they are getting into the spirit of things with the launch of April Ghouls, a month-long destination for all things horror, supernatural and genre — and it’s available for free all month long.

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According to Pluto TV, April Ghouls builds on last year’s first-ever dedicated horror destination, Halloween Hits. The new April Ghouls collection is anchored by 13 core channels and a deep on-demand selection of content that offers spooky fans cult favorites, complete franchise runs, and full series including the Hellraiser franchise, the Paranormal Activity franchise, the first three Scream films, The X-Files, Twin Peaks, and so much more.

Everything You Need to Know About Pluto TV’s April Ghouls Destination

Here is the complete lineup for April Ghouls. The programming features 13 channels, all available for free April 1-30 on Pluto TV, as well as a deep selection of movies that offers everything from contemporary hits to iconic classics. It’s a lineup that offers a little something for everyone, at least if you’re spookily inclined.

April Ghouls — Full Channel Lineup (Available April 1–30, free on Pluto TV)

The X-Files

The Addams Family

Dark Shadows

The Twilight Zone

The Walking Dead Universe

Ghost Hunters

Universal Monsters

Pluto TV Horror

Pluto TV Terror

Pluto TV Paranormal

Supernatural Drama

Cine Terror

The Walking Dead en Español

Hallmark Movies & More (April 23–30 — Good Witch takeover)

April Ghouls Movie Collection

Scream 1-3

Scary Movie 1-3

Friday the 13th 1-8

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Cloverfield

10 Cloverfield Lane

Paranormal Activity 1-6

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)/(1978)

Love and Monsters

Overlord

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

April Fool’s Day (1986)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Vampire In Brooklyn

Silent House

It Comes At Night

Lamb

The Monster (2016)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Pet Semetary (1989)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead (2013)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Hollow Man

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Woman in Black

Fright Night (1985)

Cujo

Christine (1983)

The Craft: Legacy

The Final Girls (2015)

Deliver Us From Evil

Quarantine

Quarantine 2: Terminal

30 Days of Night

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

Vacancy (2007)

The Covenant (2006)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Idle Hands

The Blob (1988)

Silent Hill

Silent Hill: Revelation

World War Z

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Cobweb (2023)

The Inhabitant (2022)

Mid-Century

Alone (2020)

We Summon the Darkness

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Hell Fest

Cooties

Horns

Jessabelle

I, Frankenstein

Lords of Salem

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Let Me In

The Eye (2009)

Repo: The Genetic Opera

Catacombs

George A. Romero’s Diary of the Dead

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Spell

Crawl (2019)

Warm Bodies

My Bloody Valentine (1981) / (2009)

Child’s Play (1988) / (2019)

Carrie (1976) / (2013)

Jeepers Creepers 1 & 2

Organ Trail

The Ring / The Ring Two

Stigmata

The Haunting (1999)

Sleepy Hollow

Event Horizon

Relic (1997)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

What Lies Beneath

Mom and Dad (2017)

The Devil Inside

Hellraiser 1-10

Children of the Corn 1-9

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Succubus (2024)

Studio 666

Bones and All

Maggie (2015)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977) / (2014)

The Dark Half

The Dead Zone

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

The Amityville Horror (1979) / (2005)

The Monster Squad

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Vampire Academy

What Else is Coming to Pluto TV In April?

If you’re not a fan of all things horror and spooky, don’t worry. Pluto TV has you covered with a lot of other great content this month as well. If sci-fi is your thing, movies like Galaxy Quest, Gemini Man, and Starship Troopers are streaming free this month. Looking for romance? You can check out As Good As It Gets, Sense & Sensibility and more. Check out the full listing here to see everything available this month.

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