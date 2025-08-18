One of the Best Comic Book Shows Marvel & DC Didn’t Make Is Leaving Netflix

Marvel and DC have always been the dominant forces in superhero media, with Marvel in particular pumping out multiple television shows every year since the beginning of its Disney+ journey. DC has been delivering critically acclaimed projects such as The Penguin and Creature Commandos, proving that comic book adaptations can transcend typical superhero fare. However, some of the most compelling comic book television has come from outside these major publishers, particularly from smaller imprints willing to explore darker themes. Netflix subscribers have had access to one such series that pushed every boundary imaginable, combining supernatural horror with pitch-black comedy in ways that mainstream superhero shows never dared attempt. Unfortunately, time is running out to experience this uncompromising adaptation before it vanishes from the platform entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preacher is leaving Netflix on August 19, 2025, giving subscribers just one day to catch up four-season run of AMC’s supernatural adventure series. Based on the DC Vertigo comic series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, the show starred Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a crisis-ridden preacher who gains the power to command others with his voice. In addition to Cooper, the series also stars Ruth Negga as Jesse’s volatile ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare, while Joseph Gilgun brought manic energy to Cassidy, an Irish vampire who joins their quest to literally find God.

Preacher Is an Underrated Gem

Play video

Preacher premiered on AMC in May 2016 and ran for four seasons until September 2019. The first season achieved an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its celebration of bizarre storytelling and effective mixture of comic and horror elements. The series maintained strong critical support across all four seasons, thanks to the show’s ability to balance extreme violence with genuine character development, creating television that felt genuinely dangerous and unpredictable. Because of that, Preacher proved that comic book adaptations could tackle complex themes of faith, morality, and redemption without sanitizing the source material.

While underrated and underwatched, Preacher stands out because it commits fully to its outrageous premise without apologizing for its extremes. The show features some of the most inventive action sequences on television, blending practical stunts with supernatural elements that feel genuinely unsettling rather than cartoonish. On top of it all, Cooper delivers a powerhouse performance as Jesse, finding humanity in a character who could easily become a one-note antihero. While comic book fans were initially distrustful of the story changes made by the TV show, the series still succeeds by understanding that faithfulness to source material means capturing its spirit, not just its plot points.

Other AMC Shows Leaving Netflix This Month

Image courtesy of AMC

Netflix is losing its entire collection of AMC programming on August 19, of which Preacher is only one casualty. That means the streaming service is saying goodbye to some of the network’s most acclaimed series in one massive purge. On a single day:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live both depart, taking away the latest entries in the zombie franchise that defined prestige horror television.

and both depart, taking away the latest entries in the zombie franchise that defined prestige horror television. Interview with the Vampire leaves Netflix, removing the Anne Rice adaptation that earned critical praise for its bold reimagining of classic vampire mythology with contemporary social commentary.

leaves Netflix, removing the Anne Rice adaptation that earned critical praise for its bold reimagining of classic vampire mythology with contemporary social commentary. Fear the Walking Dead exits after eight seasons, ending Netflix’s run with the Walking Dead spin-off that expanded the zombie apocalypse across different characters and locations.

exits after eight seasons, ending Netflix’s run with the Walking Dead spin-off that expanded the zombie apocalypse across different characters and locations. Into the Badlands departs, taking with it the martial arts post-apocalyptic series that combined stunning fight choreography with dystopian world-building across three seasons.

Which comic book adaptation do you think deserves more recognition alongside the major Marvel and DC properties? Share your picks in the comments!