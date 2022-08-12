Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled

The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.

A representative for HBO Max confirmed to TVLine that the copy in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin promo was an error. Next week's episode is being treated as a season finale, not a series finale, though no official decision has been made regarding a potential renewal. It remains to be seen whether or not the series will continue.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a new, younger group of characters, separating itself from the original series. Interestingly enough, the show could connect to The CW's hit series Riverdale.

"I guess it does," Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, executive producer of both shows, told TVLine when asked about a potential crossover reference in Original Sin.. "We kind of just wrote that line in. I assumed that we wouldn't be allowed to reference Riverdale, since it's in a completely different universe, but it stayed in. So, yeah, I guess it does exist in the same universe. Bailee [Madison] gives a great look when that's mentioned. That was obviously just a fun Easter egg in an episode with the biggest Easter egg of them all, which is going to Rosewood."

You can check out the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin synopsis below!

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

The Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin arrives on HBO Max next Thursday.