Prime Video Delays Citadel Trailer Release Due to Greece Train Crash

A deadly train crash in Greece Tuesday night has led to Prime Video delaying the release of its official trailer for Citadel. The global spy series from the Russo Brothers has been gearing up for the new trailer all week, with a teaser trailer debuting on Tuesday. BBC reports a passenger train collided with a freight train near Larissa, which is in the northern part of Greece. At least 36 people have been killed in the accident, with dozens more injured. The passenger train was said to be carrying 350 people. Prime Video released a statement regarding its decision to hold back the Citadel trailer.

"Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," the statement from Prime Video reads. While much of the overall story of Citadel remains a mystery, there is speculation the trailer that would have debuted today involved an action scene that takes place on a train. If that were the case, then it makes sense for Prime Video not to come across as insensitive to the lives that were lost in a real-world accident.

What Is Citadel About?

The synopsis for Citadel reads, "Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Headline Citadel Cast

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel stars Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

Citadel premieres April 28th on Prime Video.