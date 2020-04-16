Punky Brewster Revival Teaser Revealed for Peacock

Punky Brewster fans got their first look at the sequel series on Peacock this evening. The streaming service dropped trailers for some of their most anticipated series and the beloved revival definitely fits the bill. The reboot/sequel has been in the pipeline for a while now as NBCUniversal wanted to make sure that it landed in time for the big streaming release. Earlier this year, the sequel got ordered to series and from then it was on. Obviously, things have changed in the world since January, but people are searching for any content that they can get their hands on right now. All of these established properties on Peacock are sure to fit the bill in that regard.

Soleil Moon Frye, the original star, is once again taking on the role of Penelope “Punky” Brewster. She played the character for four seasons as a child beginning in 1984. Cherie Johnson will also be along for the sequel, reprising her role as Punky’s best friend, Cherie. The rest of the cast includes Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. will actually appear in the pilot episode as Punky’s ex-husband.

Frye actually communicated just how much she relished the chance to revisit this character when the revival first got announced. She’s going to be a single mother to there kids and keep it together in the show. A foster kid named Izzy reminds her a lot of herself at that age.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way,” Frye began. “It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

