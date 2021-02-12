Real World New York: Original Cast Reuniting for New Paramount+ Series

✖

THE REAL WORLD New York will be reuniting the original cast for a brand new Paramount+ series. It seems like ViacomCBS is pulling out the big guns for the launch of their streaming platform. Fans of the iconic New York cast will head back to where it all started for the launch of Paramount+. The REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK will see Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell all under the same roof again. It’s been decades since that first stint in the house together, the seven housemates will have to grapple with aging and reflecting on what their experience in the house was like when there was nothing on television like THE REAL WORLD. Reality television is definitely still a giant force in the pop culture ecosystem, so this reunion will likely pull a ton of people in to check on personalities they followed way back when.

“THE REAL WORLD is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” President of MTV Entertainment Group Chris McCarthy said. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Paramount+ describes the series:

“Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, THE REAL WORLD helped shape a generation and sought to spotlight culturally resonant stories like never before — including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.”

“Celebrated for its diverse casting and honest portrayal of contemporary young adulthood, THE REAL WORLD illustrated a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from widely divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that divided them and generated conversations that reverberated loudly through media and youth culture.”

Multiple seasons of THE REAL WORLD are available to stream now on CBS All Access, soon to be rebranded as Paramount+.

Will you be checking out The Real World on Paramount+ when it launches? Let us know down in the comments!