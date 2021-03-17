Resident Alien Renewed for Season 2 on Syfy

✖

SYFY's new TV series Resident Alien has racked up impressive ratings since it's premiere, becoming "the most-watched new cable drama in the last year in total viewers" according to NBCUniversal. All that in mind it shouldn't surprise us to learn that SYFY has renewed the series for a second season. Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s President of Scripted Content, announced the renewal today, noting that the series has brought 9.3 million viewers across multiple platforms. Firefly star Alan Tudyk leads the cast of the Dark Horse Comics adaptation which is set to conclude its 10-episode first season in two weeks on Wednesday, March 31.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony,” Katz said in a statement. “A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

The first three episodes of Resident Alien are now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, enabling audiences to catch up on season one before the show returns for season two on SYFY. Following the initial three episodes, a new episode will drop on Peacock every Friday until the complete season is available on the platform.

Based on the comic series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, "Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life ... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, the series was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV will also executive produce. David Dobkin (“The Judge”) executive produced and directed the pilot.

Resident Alien airs on Wednesdays at 10 PM ET only on SYFY.