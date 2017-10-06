‘Rick And Morty’ Portal Gun Coming From Funko

You might not be able to enter some of the more fantastical worlds of Rick and Morty, but you can soon own one of the series’ coolest props.

Funko is set to release a prop replica Rick and Morty portal gun. The life-size replica is perfect for cosplayers, roleplayers, or just those in search of another galaxy.

You can read Funko’s official description for the portal gun below.

“Wubba lubba dub dub! Finally, you can travel between galaxies! Brand new from Funko, introducing a Rick & Morty Portal Gun! Pull the trigger and watch this toy gun emit a variety of lights and noises! This full-size roleplay Portal Gun is primarily used for travel, but don’t be afraid to use it offensively or defensively to avoid your enemies.”

The portal gun was first unveiled back in July, but Funko recently showcased it in an awesome video, which you can check out below.

The portal gun does not have a set release date, but it’s expected to hit store shelves sometime in December. It’s currently available for pre-order here. If you’d like to add even more Rick and Morty Funko products to your life, the company has plenty of new Pop! figures coming out in the coming months, including a Pickle Rick Funko Pop! figure.