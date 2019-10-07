Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer Makes a Surprising Debut on Adult Swim

We’ve been waiting for a long, LONG time to get any news about the new season of Rick and Morty and the show’s return to Adult Swim. After news released that showrunners Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland made a long-term deal to make many more episodes for the network, the creators have been radio silent except for their reveal that the new season would premiere at the end of this year. But now we have our first look at the fourth season of Rick and Morty, with a brand new promo featuring the debut of all new footage from the upcoming episodes.

Watch the clip above to see your first look at brand new Ricktacular goodness, if you’re feeling schwifty.

The new trailer features Rick and Morty getting into all kinds of zany adventures, as well as a special appearance from Morty’s sister Summer who remains incredulous over the duo’s antics. Stick around for Morty turning into a grotesque vampire creature because why the hell not.

Fans have been disappointed by the infrequent scheduling and long delays between seasons of Rick and Morty, but the producers have made it clear that the new deal will enable them to be a lot more productive in the future.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Harmon added, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty is scheduled to premiere on November 10th at 11:30pm on Adult Swim.