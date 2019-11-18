Rick and Morty Features Hilarious Debut of Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi

With the return of Rick and Morty upon us, fans can look forward to all new zany adventures that will ultimately mean nothing, as well as guest stars who will seemingly have an impact on the series but ultimately will make no difference as the show goes on. The latest episode on Adult Swim features a major appearance by a Marvel Studios superstar, with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi playing a role as an app-developing alien who attempts to help enslave the Earth. Of course, Jerry just happens to aid in the development despite many warnings not to, and shenanigans ensue.

Waititi’s character is named Glootie and comes from a race of monogamous aliens who have mastered the process of love, mocking the humans of Earth for not realizing it is an unlimited resource. The app then convinces humans to move on to multiple people, never settling down, and remain distracted while the aliens steal their one precious and finite resource: water.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morty and Jerry attempt to stop the aliens and take the app down on their mother ship, all while Rick is distracted because someone pooped in his sacred toilet (which is a whole different thing).

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon promised that the latest season will kick off an era of consistency that hasn’t been seen in the show’s tenure yet.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

He added, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

New episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4 air on Sundays on Adult Swim.