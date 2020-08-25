Rita Repulsa: Power Rangers Fans Come To the Villain's Aid After She Trends on Twitter

Last night, the Republican National Convention began. The series of speeches delivered by President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others drew some unexpected pop culture comparisons. While some got a Purge vibe from the night, one speech by attorney and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle brought out comparisons to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series supervillain Rita Repulsa, who was famously freed from 10,000 years of captivity and quickly resumed her attempts to conquer the Earth. She and her henchmen spent many episodes battling the Power Rangers, never quite achieving her very lofty goal of world domination.

While some are reveling in the comparison, others are offended the Rita Repulsa's good-ish name is being dragged into election-year politics. Those Power Rangers fans are lining up to defend Rita against this slander. Keep reading to see some of the reactions to Guilfoyle's Republic National Convention speech involve Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa.

What do you think of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention speech drawing comparisons to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa?