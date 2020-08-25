Rita Repulsa: Power Rangers Fans Come To the Villain's Aid After She Trends on Twitter
Last night, the Republican National Convention began. The series of speeches delivered by President Donald J. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others drew some unexpected pop culture comparisons. While some got a Purge vibe from the night, one speech by attorney and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle brought out comparisons to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series supervillain Rita Repulsa, who was famously freed from 10,000 years of captivity and quickly resumed her attempts to conquer the Earth. She and her henchmen spent many episodes battling the Power Rangers, never quite achieving her very lofty goal of world domination.
While some are reveling in the comparison, others are offended the Rita Repulsa's good-ish name is being dragged into election-year politics. Those Power Rangers fans are lining up to defend Rita against this slander. Keep reading to see some of the reactions to Guilfoyle's Republic National Convention speech involve Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa.
What do you think of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention speech drawing comparisons to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Rita Repulsa? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Republican National Convention continue tonight and throughout the remainder of the week.
We See You
This is my favorite thing to have graced my phone's screen...
We're onto you, Rita Repulsa... pic.twitter.com/g53DWeTrh4— DoctorBobble (@DoctorBobble) August 25, 2020
Soga Machiko
Since Rita Repulsa is trending here's a history lesson. The actress who played her, Soga Machiko, played villains in other shows. Here's her as Queen Hedrian in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/ALUpGGXxDr— Troy Smith (@tjsmith3) August 25, 2020
Free After 10,000 Years
As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse. Rita Repulsa is free after 10,000 years and likely has a monster growing somewhere.#ritarepulsa #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/b56v7Nae6U— ItsNotYou...its me 🗯 (@ActionJaxxon84) August 25, 2020
Slander
To be fair, as a Power Rangers fan, I do have to stand up against the Rita Repulsa slander. She was a lot of things, but she wasn’t a damn racist.— Danielle (@PantherNGA) August 25, 2020
Evil
Rita Repulsa is evil, but she’s not Republican evil... pic.twitter.com/w1xrhNSgan— Ranger Command Power Hour⚡️🎙 (@RangerCommandPH) August 25, 2020
Peak 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to channel Eva Peron and instead projecting Rita Repulsa is peak 2020.— Brienne of Snark (@BrienneOfSnark_) August 25, 2020
Insulting
i just want you guys to know that these memes are very insulting...
To Rita Repulsa!!! Seriously the poor woman waited in a dumpster fot 10,000 years to conquer Earth and become a gay icon and THIS is how you treat her!?! FOR SHAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/4YGu2jwBdz— 🏳️🌈Matthew 🌈 (@WriteThingsPr25) August 25, 2020
Disrespect
i DON'T approve of the rita repulsa/witch bandora disrespect i just woke up to pic.twitter.com/nqFFYLRc7d— rose besch (@barachan) August 25, 2020
Not Amused
rita repulsa is not amused being compared to the wench from the gop pic.twitter.com/GJItfHS6VY— Jasonmillerofficial (@Jasonmillerbass) August 25, 2020
She Has My Vote
I would've voted for Rita Repulsa. pic.twitter.com/YFztAP7lr8— Shalashaskamanae (@Amanae_SSB) August 25, 2020
