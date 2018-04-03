‘Riverdale’ Cast and Crew Reacts to Season 3 Renewal

The CW announced their network renewals today making it official: Riverdale will be back for a third season.

The Archie Comics-inspired series was among many shows the network renewed today, including nearly all of The CW‘s other comic book related television shows — iZombie was the one series not included in the renewal fest. Its fate will be decided in a few months. It’s exciting news for fans of the series, who were quick to share their enthusiasm for the show.

However, it’s not just Riverdale‘s fans who are taking to Twitter to cheer for the show’s renewal. Riverdale‘s cast and crew also took to social media to celebrate the good news. Here’s a round-up of the reactions that the show’s cast and crew had to Riverdale getting a third season.

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Congrats to the amazing cast and crew of #riverdale for a season 3! — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 2, 2018

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Michael Grassi, a writer on the show

Exciting news: #Riverdale is renewed for S3!! Congratulations to the amazing writers, crew and cast. Feel very lucky to work with these tremendously talented and nice people. And don’t miss this week’s episode Wednesday at 8p on the @TheCW. It is truly our best yet. pic.twitter.com/Hqyq9SkzBi — Michael Grassi (@thatthingofwhen) April 2, 2018

The ‘Riverdale’ Writers Room

Cheers to Season 3! pic.twitter.com/mGpfXFDzT5 — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) April 2, 2018

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, series creator

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.