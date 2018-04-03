‘Riverdale’ Cast and Crew Reacts to Season 3 Renewal

The CW announced their network renewals today making it official: Riverdale will be back for a third season.
The Archie Comics-inspired series was among many shows the network renewed today, including nearly all of The CW‘s other comic book related television shows — iZombie was the one series not included in the renewal fest. Its fate will be decided in a few months. It’s exciting news for fans of the series, who were quick to share their enthusiasm for the show.
However, it’s not just Riverdale‘s fans who are taking to Twitter to cheer for the show’s renewal. Riverdale‘s cast and crew also took to social media to celebrate the good news. Here’s a round-up of the reactions that the show’s cast and crew had to Riverdale getting a third season.
Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)
Congrats to the amazing cast and crew of #riverdale for a season 3!— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 2, 2018
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)
season threee babyyy??♀️ #riverdale pic.twitter.com/jLRSGIvh7f— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) April 2, 2018
Michael Grassi, a writer on the show
Exciting news: #Riverdale is renewed for S3!! Congratulations to the amazing writers, crew and cast. Feel very lucky to work with these tremendously talented and nice people. And don’t miss this week’s episode Wednesday at 8p on the @TheCW. It is truly our best yet. pic.twitter.com/Hqyq9SkzBi— Michael Grassi (@thatthingofwhen) April 2, 2018
The ‘Riverdale’ Writers Room
Cheers to Season 3! pic.twitter.com/mGpfXFDzT5— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) April 2, 2018
Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, series creator
WOO-HOO! More adventures in the quiet, sleepy town of #Riverdale! https://t.co/UhAxaMubGN via @deadline— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 2, 2018
Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)
Toasting to S3 w/ @CaseyCott @vanessamorgan and Skeet Ulrich in Paris pic.twitter.com/wuF3zjnOxo— Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) April 2, 2018
Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)
Season THREE! #riverdale— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) April 2, 2018
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.