‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Get Hacked on Twitter

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have accumulated quite a following from their roles on Riverdale, and it looks like that might have had an unintended consequence.

Earlier this week, both Reinhart and Sprouse had their Twitter accounts hacked, soon after both took part in Riverdale‘s Teen Choice Awards wins. On Monday, Sprouse’s account began to show some unusual messages, ranging from promoting random Twitter accounts to making some explicit jokes about working for Disney as a child. You can check out screenshots of the tweets, which have since been deleted, below.

Cole Sprouse has 100% been hacked 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/l0K0zhybdE — micheala 🌹 (@michealarosee) August 14, 2018

Reinhart, who recently confirmed long-standing rumors that she and Sprouse have been dating, responded to the hack hours later, offering some pretty choice words for whoever was behind it.

Cole’s Twitter has been hacked BTW. Fuck people who do that, seriously. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 14, 2018

Reinhart’s account was then hacked several days later, with tweets displaying a similar sort of sentiment to what was seen on Sprouse’s account.

One tweet read that Reinhart “shouldn’t have talked sh*t about” who did the hacking, leading some fans to believe that the same person was responsible for both. That same tweet also included a nude photo, which The Blast confirmed to not be of Reinhart, as the photo was traced to a porn site from 2012.

At the time of this writing, it appears that both Sprouse and Reinhart’s accounts have been returned back to normal.

While the real-life couple’s digital drama has now been put to rest, the same can’t necessarily be said for their fictional counterparts. It’s pretty safe to say that Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones were put through the ringer last season, something that Reinhart hopes will slow down at some point.

“In the season finale, when you saw Betty and Jughead in bed together, she’s smiling when he says, ‘Will you be my serpent queen?’” Reinhart explained earlier this year. “[Aguirre-Sacasa] told me, ‘When I watched that scene and I saw Betty smile, it made me want more of that.’ I think the girl deserves a break.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.