Riverdale Creator Teases Halloween Episode

The CW’s hit teen drama/mystery series, Riverdale, is returning for its fourth season in October and is currently in production. Fans learned last month that the fourth episode of the new season will be Halloween-themed, and air on October 30th. Thanks to the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, fans recently got a little glimpse of the episode on Twitter.

Trick or treat. Yep, it’s Halloween in #Riverdale. The night THEY come home. 👨🏻‍💻💎🥤🍔☠️👣🧛🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🐍🚑 pic.twitter.com/dJVg010PLJ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 16, 2019

“Trick or treat. Yep, it’s Halloween in #Riverdale. The night THEY come home,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

As you can see, the image shows a couple of trick-or-treaters dressed up as some of Riverdale‘s big bags: The Gargoyle King and Black Hood.

Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about the episode recently at San Diego Comic-Con:

“We’ve never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling and it’s just never worked out. We’ve got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone,” he teased.

During the event, Lili Reinhart asked if someone was going to die in the episode, and Aguirre-Sacasa dropped a cryptic response.

“Yes, someone dies, but no one at this table,” he revealed, confirming that Reinhart’s Betty Cooper, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) will be safe… for now.

During the con, Aguirre-Sacasa teased more of what’s to come in season four:

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” he explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. Currently, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.