Riverdale Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March Synopsis Released

Riverdale is currently in its fourth season on The CW with Archie Andrews and his friends all in their final year at Riverdale High School and with the final year of school quickly winding down, all of the characters have been looking toward the future. We’ve seen the Core Four all dealing with college applications, rejection letters, and acceptances in recent episodes and it seems that concerns about what the future may hold is one that will be at the center of an upcoming episode. The CW has released the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Archie (KJ Apa) seek out a man who was, at one point, his mortal enemy for advice when it comes to his post-high school future while Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who was left in a pretty good position with a recent acceptance to Yale, may find his future a little less secure. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020.

As fans of the series are aware, Jughead’s future has been a question since the Season 3 finale last year when a flash forward scene suggested a grim fate for the beloved character. That grim fate appears to have been confirmed in further flash forwards this season that revealed not only Betty (Lili Reinhart) identifying Jughead’s body, but a later one saw Betty, Archie, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) arrested for his murder.

Jughead’s fate as glimpsed in those flash forwards has been something of a core mystery for Riverdale this season, something that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa touched on last summer.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Ides of March” airs February 12.