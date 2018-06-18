‘Riverdale’ Actors and ComicBook.com Helped a Marriage Proposal Happen

Syracuse, NY native Paul Esden proposed to his girlfriend Tatianna Davis over the weekend — with a little help from ComicBook.com and the cast of The CW’s Riverdale.

During our trip to the CW upfronts in New York last month, ComicBook.com took a few moments with series regulars Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, and Charles Melton to stage a proposal video for Esden, who had hoped to surprise his Riverdale-superfan girlfriend (now fiancee).

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame, also a co-host on Archie Digest: A Riverdale Podcast, made it happen after Esden reached out on Twitter weeks before. The original message tagged several actors, producers, and the official Archie Digest account to ask for an assist in contacting members of the cast.

Once the proposal was complete, Esden posted our original video to Twitter:

Today I was able to give my GF the #Riverdale proposal of her dreams thanks to @russburlingame @ComicBook & some wonderful stars from our favorite show @CW_Riverdale (@CaseyCott @_MELTON_ @VanessaMorgan)! SHE SAID YES! Thank you guys for making this moment so special! pic.twitter.com/Gup0ahffJN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 17, 2018

Esden had taken Davis to The Press Room, a local bar and restaurant in Syracuse, and arranged with one of the employees to have the video package played on the screen. Pretending it was a news report, Esden called Davis’s attention to it on the grounds that the TV was talking about Riverdale.

As one might guess, Davis’s reaction to the proposal was a fun one, too, and that was captured by one of Esden’s friends at The Press Room, and has already made its way onto local TV. Throughout the video, Davis keeps looking back to Esden with questions, and he gestures back to the screen for her to finish the video. Once he is on one knee, though, she has him where she wants him and it appears that right after the proposal he has to explain how the whole thing worked.

You can check that out below:

Congratulations to Esden and Davis! We will make sure to check back in if they decide to invite Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to officiate or something.

Riverdale will return to Wednesday nights on The CW beginning in October.