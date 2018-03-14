‘Riverdale’: “The Noose Tightens” Photo Gives Early Look at “Carrie: The Musical” Poster

Earlier today, The CW debuted a series of photos for “The Noose Tightens”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season. But one photo slyly gave a hint at what’s to come.

One of the photos, which you can check out below, shows Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) talking to Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) in the student lounge. In Kevin’s hands is a poster — of Riverdale High’s production of Carrie: The Musical.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have known that Riverdale was going to adapt Carrie in a very special musical episode for a while now, and have been eagerly anticipating more updates. While this isn’t the most official look at how Riverdale’s production will come together, even just the presence of the poster is sure to delight some fans.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7288]

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted during a recent interview. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’”

“That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom.” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “It felt like we could play with these archetypes.”

And while not every Riverdale cast member will end up singing in the production, putting on this musical will allow the show to get back to its high school-centric roots, something that has been an active effort of the show in the back half of the season.

“On some level, Riverdale is a crime and a mystery and a pulp show, but there is an element of coming-of-age and of high school, obviously.” Aguirre-Sacasa pointed out. “And doing the school musical is such a rite of passage that we wanted to do that.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!