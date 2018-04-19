‘Riverdale’s ‘Carrie: The Musical’ Soundtrack is Now Available

If tonight’s Riverdale musical episode put a song in your heart, then you’re in luck.

The official soundtrack for tonight’s musical episode, “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember”, is officially available to stream on Apple Music. The album will include eleven different tracks, all of which were part of Riverdale High’s production of Carrie: The Musical.

Ever since the musical episode was announced late last year, fans have eagerly wondered how the production would come together, and would fit into the unique world of Riverdale‘s second season. But as fans saw in tonight’s episode, Carrie: The Musical proved to be a natural fit for the hit The CW series, which was recently renewed for a third season.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during an interview earlier this year. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So, we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’ That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom. It felt like we could play with these archetypes.’”

Even then, tonight’s episode subverted expectations in an array of different ways, from the shocking return of a certain foe, the traumatizing death that happened as a result of it, and the various other plot threads that were taken into new places.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode,” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said at Riverdale’s recent PaleyFest panel. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.