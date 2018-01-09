‘Riverdale’: “The Wrestler” Photos Provide New Look at Chic Cooper

The upcoming eleventh episode of Riverdale‘s second season may be called “The Wrestler,” but photos released by The CW are giving fans a new look at Betty Cooper’s long-lost brother Chic.

In the photos, which you can check out in our gallery below, it looks like Chic (Hart Denton) is settling in nicely with his family. Alice (Madchen Amick) is seen showing him what appears to be an old photo album in one photo, while another shows him having breakfast with Betty (Lili Reinhart). Betty getting to know Chic and finding a way to bond with him is something that Reinhart has spoken about before. The actress told Glamour that Betty will be curious to see if her brother has the same darkness inside of him that she exhibited during her “Dark Betty” moments in season one.

“I think it’s something to keep in mind,” Reinhart said. “She’s very curious to see if he has that darkness inside him as well. There might be some sister/brother bonding over mental health issues.”

And from the sounds of things, Chic may indeed share that darkness — if not go even darker. The official synopsis for the episode was released last week and indicated that Betty will discover “some dark secrets about her brother.” Of course, there are plenty of other things going on in Riverdale in “The Wrestler” as well. Archie (KJ Apa) goes out for the high school’s wrestling team in an attempt to get closer to Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) who happens to love the sport and the whole town is getting ready for the annual Picken’s Day festivities. But, even with a celebration on the horizon, this is Riverdale and nothing is as it seems. The synopsis (which you can read here) says that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will learn some shocking details about the town’s history.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler” will air on January 28.