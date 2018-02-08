‘Riverdale’: Things Get Complicated in “Cabin in the Woods” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Cabin in the Woods”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

While the title is based off of the Joss Whedon-directed horror film, it’s clear that Riverdale is using it in a different context. As the promo suggests, the episode will see Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) traveling up to a weekend retreat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, things will get pretty interesting, from the return of Dark Betty, an apparent kiss between Veronica and Jughead, and some sort of mysterious fight between two men in the woods.

With the show is now taking a month-long hiatus for the Olympics, it’s clear that this episode will bring things back in traditional Riverdale style. But could it signify more trouble for the show’s “core four”?

“Well, it would not be a show about teenagers if there was not some fumbling and some bumbling and some grumbling.” Sprouse told reporters about the ups and downs of “Bughead” during a set visit last year.

And considering how many unanswered questions surround Riverdale at the moment, from the latest developments of the Lodge family, to the Cooper family’s ongoing dilemma, fans will certainly be eager to see what happens next.

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Wednesday, March 7th, at 8/7c on The CW.