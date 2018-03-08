“There Will Be Blood” in New ‘Riverdale’ Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “There Will Be Blood”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

The episode will see the “Core Four” dealing with the after effects of their weekend away, and it looks like that will mean a lot of drama. For one thing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will continue to get to the bottom of the Lodge family’s business dealings (including apparently misspelling “Hermione” on his evidence board, which is…something).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of that, Betty (Lili Reinhart) will get a chance to meet the new babies of Polly (Tiera Skovbye), all while dealing with a new set of creepy threats from Chic (Hart Denton).

“I think Chic is being thrown into such a privileged situation that he’s not necessarily used to, in the sense of being in the town of Riverdale,” Denton told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Riverdale’s got its stuff together pretty much and Chic’s whole life has been chaotic. There is a transitioning phase with him and Betty and they are brother and sister and both of them know this. It’s like when you’re at a zoo and you’ve got these two exotic animals and you put them in the same area. There’s a bit of a transition phase because it’s so foreign to them and it’s just something that they haven’t been used to their entire lives.”

And as the promo briefly hints, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) will continue to grow closer, following the revelation about Cheryl’s sexuality in this week’s episode.

“I think it’s a really interesting dynamic, and that’s why it works so well.” Morgan recently told ComicBook.com. “And that’s why Cheryl’s like, ‘Oh shit, I can’t put on a front with you. You’re not letting go, you’re pushing me here. You know the truth.’ That’s really cool and that’s why that will work.”

You can check out the synopsis for “There Will Be Blood” below:

FAMILY TIES — After learning that his dad is considering running for mayor of Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to grow concerned that the Lodges may have found their newest pawn in Fred (Luke Perry).

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) becomes increasingly suspicious of Chic’s (guest star Hart Denton) strange behavior and enlists Kevin’s (Casey Cott) help to figure out what Chic is hiding.

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in his quest to take down Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Skeet Ulrich also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.