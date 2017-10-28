‘Riverdale’: When A Stranger Calls Photos Released

The CW has released photos for ‘When A Stranger Calls’, the upcoming fifth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

In the episode, Jughead is forced to attempt to keep the peace when Betty’s mom, Alice Cooper, publishes an incendiary piece in the Riverdale Register that causes tensions with the Southside. Meanwhile, Betty seeks out Archie’s help after receiving an ultimatum. Things aren’t easy for the Lodges, either. Hiram and Hermione Lodge need an unlikely ally to get investors on board with their SoDale development and Veronica’s old friend, Nick St. Clair, comes to town.

The episode shares its title with the 1979 suspense film. The film’s big reveal — “the call is coming from inside the house” — was so synonymous with the movie that when the film was remade in 2006, the phrase was used as a tagline, but don’t expect things to be so obvious when it comes to Riverdale. Executive producer Greg Berlanti said that the show quickly gets into the deeper mystery that lasts the whole season.

“It’s got an incredible new mystery and a new hook, and I think it’s got more of everything that people love about the show,” Berlanti said.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.