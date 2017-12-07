Death Comes To ‘Riverdale’ In “Silent Night, Deadly Night” Midseason Finale Promo

The CW has released a promo for “Silent Night, Deadly Night”, next week’s midseason finale of Riverdale‘s second season.

The episode will see the show’s “core four” dealing with their recent fallout in pretty surprising ways. Judging by the promo, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be looking into the shady dealings of her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos). While the Lodge family was targeted by the Black Hood this week, there’s still some pretty damning evidence hinting to Hiram being involved with the masked assailant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The one thing I have learned, at least from Hiram, is that nothing he does is by accident.” Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, told reporters during a recent set visit. “Everything is completely planned out always and I think that is what the audience is starting to pick up. But I can also tell you I don’t even know what they’re up to. I don’t know the endgame at all. I wish I did because it would help a little bit more, but I can just say that things go deeper and deeper and deeper and they get more and more entrenched in Riverdale.”

The episode will also see Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) teaming up to take down the Black Hood, and possibly getting closer in the process. But will they end up having some sort of romantic connection?

“For a long time, Archie was what Betty wanted,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this year. “And I don’t think it’s like a switch being flipped, that just changes. Now that he’s a little bit older, a little bit wiser, is he like, ‘Wow, I let this really good thing get away? And is it too late?’”

Fans will have to wait until Riverdale‘s midseason finale airs next Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW to find out.