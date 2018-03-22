‘Riverdale’: Who Is SPOILER’s Father?

Tonight’s Riverdale brought fans quite a few new bombshells as well as one new confusing mystery to be solved.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Primary Colors”, below!

The episode picked up right where last week’s left off, with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) confronting Chic (Hart Denton) about the blood test that she secretly had done on him. As she explained, the test proved that Chic doesn’t have any Blossom blood in him, meaning that he can’t really be the child of Alice (Madchen Amick) and Hal (Lochlyn Munro), seeing as Hal is technically a member of the Blossom family.

Alice quickly confronted Betty about her accusations against Chic, and revealed that his blood work doesn’t necessarily make him an impostor. As she explained, she was really Chic’s mother, but Hal wasn’t really Chic’s father.

This news sent fans speculating, especially following an interaction between Alice and Betty later in the episode. After Alice got upset finding out that Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) have been sexually active, she asked if the duo have been using protection. Betty confirmed that she has, and Alice said that’s a good thing, for two very specific reasons — since she didn’t when she was Betty’s age (resulting in Chic being born), and because she understands “the temptation of Jones men.”

This piqued Betty’s interest, having her ask if FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) is really Chic’s father. Alice quickly denied it, before the conversation awkwardly dissolved.

So, could FP actually be Chic’s father?

In a way, we predicted a version of this last season, when we suggested that FP was secretly the real father to Cheryl and Jason Blossom. So this sort of bombshell certainly wouldn’t be surprising — although it being with the Cooper family creates a few challenges. After all, it would create another complicated family tree within the world of Riverdale, making Betty and Jughead technically “cross siblings” in addition to being boyfriend and girlfriend.

So, while there are some narrative reasons to not have FP be Chic’s father, there certainly have been hints towards that direction, both in Amick’s tweet about tonight’s episode and in her recent comments about her past with the Southside Serpents.

“I’m excited to see Alice Cooper‘s past and her Serpent roots and so with that comes quite a complicated relationship with FP and Jughead,” Amick teased to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We’ve had some layers of that already that will be in upcoming episodes, which has been really fun to explore and play.”

Or who knows? Maybe Alice is telling the truth, and Chic’s father really is some other character, one we may or may not meet in the future. Either way, Riverdale fans will be intrigued to find out.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.