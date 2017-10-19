‘Riverdale’: Who is Penny Peabody?

A new character entered the world of Riverdale tonight – and it sounds like she could have some major consequences on the events of the show.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, ‘Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks’, below.

Partway through the episode, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) went to see “The Snake Charmer”, a lawyer with ties to the Southside Serpents. He ended up meeting with the Snake Charmer – whose real name is Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan).

Penny offered to help with F.P.’s (Skeet Ulrich) case, in exchange for an inevitable “favor” from Jughead. F.P.’s case got sorted out, and Jughead later called his dad to share the news. When F.P. realized what Jughead had done, he quickly grew nervous, saying that he needs to avoid Penny Peabody at all costs.

So, what could this mean going forward? Well, if you look at Archie Comics lore, it’s pretty hard to tell. Penny Peabody (despite having a pretty great, alliteration-filled name) is essentially a footnote in the comics, only appearing as a love interest in the Little Archie series.

Penny is primarily connected to Fangs Fogarty, a bully who primarily appeared in the Little Archie series. Fangs is a large, snaggle-toothed kid who beats up his fellow classmates (mainly Archie, Jughead, and Reggie), especially if they try to hurt Penny.

While Fangs has yet to appear in the world of Riverdale, his name sounds almost too perfect for the world of the Southside Serpents. It very well could be that Penny and Fangs are pretty significant within the world of the Serpents – and have caused a large amount of trouble for F.P. and the like because of it.

As of now, it’s just too early to tell how Penny Peabody’s story could unfold. But, judging by tonight’s episode, she’s a character who’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.