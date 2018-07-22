‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Casts Penelope Ann Miller as Archie’s New Foe

Archie’s world was turned upside down in Riverdale‘s Season 2 finale — and it looks like a beloved actress is going to shake things up even more.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Penelope Ann Miller has been cast in the upcoming third season. Miller will be playing a district attorney appropriately named Ms. Wright, who will play a role in Archie Andrews’ (K.J. Apa) court case.

Miller is best known for her role as Gail in Carlito’s Way, as well as appearances in The Artist and Adventures in Babysitting. Riverdale isn’t the first time that Miller has played a role in a comic book adaptation, after she previously starred in the 1994 film The Shadow.

Described as savvy and eloquent, Ms. Wright is the prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life, in an attempt to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who was capable of committing murder.

Of course, as fans know, Archie was framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the Season 2 finale, making Ms. Wright’s goal a little worrying. But while Archie’s freedom hangs in the balance, it sounds like Apa is eager to see that storyline play out.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

It will also be interesting to see how Ms. Wright plays into the larger fold of Riverdale‘s third season, considering how many plotlines are currently going on. Between Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) being recently unmasked as the Black Hood, the Southside Serpents rebuilding after a major skirmish, and Hiram Lodge’s various shady business dealings quickly taking over the town, there’s certainly quite a lot that Ms. Wright could factor into.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.