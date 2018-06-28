A Cult Leader Character Could Be Coming to ‘Riverdale’ Season 3

Hiram Lodge might be ruling Riverdale after the events of last season’s finale, but it sounds like another character could shake things up very soon.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered a new casting description for the The CW series’ third season, which is for a character named Edgar Evernever. You can check it out below.

“[EDGAR EVERNEVER] Male, Late 30’s – Early 40’s, Open Ethnicity. A recent arrival in Riverdale with his daughter Evelyn, Edgar is a new-age health “guru” who has helped Alice get her life together after the events of Season Two. He’s attractive, in a neighborly way, and charismatic—a wise, comforting presence. (An actor with ’90’s-2000’s pop-culture cachet is a plus.) MAJOR RECURRING GUEST STAR.”

There’s quite a lot to glean from this description, particularly in the fact that Edgar is a “guru” who will help Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) get her life back to normal. In Riverdale‘s season two finale, Polly (Tiera Skovbye) suggested that Alice look into the services of a man she met at the farm upstate, with a smile that made some (mainly, those of us at ComicBook.com) worried that Polly might be part of a cult.

It also appears that Edgar will be the daughter of Evelyn, an “otherworldly” Little Archie-inspired character who will apparently go to great lengths to befriend Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) in the upcoming season. That certainly adds a creepy undertone to the Evernevers’ arrival, which certainly would support any theories about them being involved with a cult.

And the specifics of the casting call itself are pretty interesting, especially with the notion that “an actor with ’90s-2000’s pop culture cachet is a plus”. As fans of Riverdale know, the show has enlisted quite an array of former teen drama actors to play characters’ parents, including Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, and Molly Ringwald. Some will probably be delighted by the fact that that trend could continue with Edgar — and will probably speculate quite a bit about who could fit that bill.

Considering where things left off in the world of Riverdale, it sounds like Evelyn and Edgar could be arriving at a tense time. The finale ended with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) thrown in jail, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) is convicted for being the Black Hood, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) continues to tighten his grip around Riverdale… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

Are you excited to see what role Edgar could have in Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The third season of Riverdale will debut Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.