‘Riverdale’: Cheryl and Toni are “Queens of the Castle” in New Season 3 Still

Riverdale‘s third season is officially a month away from premiering, and fans got a new look at one beloved pair of characters to celebrate.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as showrunner on the hit The CW series, recently shared a new still of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) from Season 3. In the photo, which you can check out below, the pair are sitting on a velvet couch at a pool party, which appears to be the same one that a few other characters are at.

“C” is for Choni, sitting on a couch, queens of the castle. Only 32 days until the premiere of #Riverdale on the #cw… pic.twitter.com/2tkx9XiTO6 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 9, 2018

After Toni was introduced early on last season, she became a fan-favorite element of Riverdale‘s world, with fans campaigning to see Toni and Cheryl possibly develop a bond. As the season went on, they got their wish, with “Choni” eventually becoming a romantic item.

“Madelaine Petsch is one of my best friends, before I even started filming this show,” Morgan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fact, reading that means I get more screen time with her, more set time with her, was just awesome. I love Cheryl’s character, and I think their friendship and whatever it turns out to be, is going to be an awesome thing. They’re both strong independent girls, who come from a broken home. I think that’s going to be a very interesting dynamic.”

Even with Season 3 having quite a lot of drama in the world of Riverdale, with characters going to prison, falling into cults, and the like. But it sounds like Choni will hopefully have some staying power, considering everything that the pair have in common.

“I think Toni’s the first person, obviously Betty does, a couple of times, challenge her, but Toni really challenges her,” Morgan explained. “I think it’s one of those things where her tough exterior, Toni sees right through that. I think Toni’s probably been there, done that. She knows when a person’s wall is up and is just trying to be strong. I think the fact that Cheryl’s bringing her wall down with her, I think that’s just like the biggest thing, and they’re so similar in that way. Toni kind of smiles whenever she’s trying to be tough like that. She’s from the Southside. She’s used to way more than that.”

“I think that’s a really interesting dynamic.” Morgan continued. “And that’s why it works so well, and that’s why Cheryl’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I can’t put on a front with you. You’re not letting go, you’re pushing me here. You know the truth.’ That’s really cool and that’s why that will work.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.