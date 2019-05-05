Riverdale Season 3 Finale Photos Released

Riverdale season three has been a wild ride. Still reeling from the reveal that the Black Hood serial killer was Betty’s father, the season saw the Core Four also deal with Archie being sent to prison, the town being infiltrated by a cult known as The Farm, the return of the deadly and mysterious Gryphons and Gargoyles game, as well as the more “mundane” dramas of family and relationships. With the season finale bringing all those threads together, thanks to new photos it looks like it will be one intense hour of television.

The CW has released photos from “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto,” Riverdale‘s third season finale set to air May 15.

The episode will also put together the core four (Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead), which is a rarity given the directions their stories have carried them in. The likelihood, given the “final quest” described in the synopsis, is that they will have to pick up where their parents left off in “The Midnight Club” and actually bring a game of G&G to completion. Do not be too surprised if we also see some callback to Betty’s role as the Gryphon Queen, since that feels like an element of gameplay that has not been fully explored, especially since the Black Hood — presumably a not-dead Hal Cooper — showed up at prom where Betty was using the role in an attempt to lure out and capture the Gryphon King.

You can check out the full synopsis below and read on for photos from “Apocalypto”.

THE FINAL QUEST — After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Apocalypto” will debut on May 15.

