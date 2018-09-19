‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Will Be ‘True Detective’ Meets ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Riverdale‘s third season has quite a lot on its plate, and it sounds like the hit The CW series will be handling things in a pretty unique way.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Riverdale‘s cast and crew previewed the upcoming season, which will see a very particular sort of crime spree making its way through the titular sleepy town.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

For “Bughead” fans, that will surely be a pleasant (but macabre) surprise, as the teenage lovebirds will be spending more time investigating the murder spree.

“What made people fall in love with them from the start was seeing them together as this team, a crimefighting duo,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, explained. “You definitely see that within the first few episodes. They take this new killing spree under their belts, which is a lot for two teenagers to do.”

As it turns out, part of the investigation will factor right into this year’s flashback episode, which will see the Riverdale ensemble portraying younger versions of their parents.

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

But some of the episode’s performances will take an interesting turn, presenting a different incarnation of Riverdale’s parents than what we see in the present day.

“Young Alice is so different from the Alice that you see today,” Reinhart said of portraying her TV mother. “She’s not just this uptight, precocious, looks-down-upon-everyone teen; like, she was a Serpent.”

The season will also see an exploration of “The Farm”, the cult group that has been teased in the show since Season 1.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.