Riverdale Season 6 Finale Photos Released

Riverdale's sixth season comes to a close on Sunday and while last week's "The Stand" Archie and the gang battled Percival Pickens one more time and seemed to definitively win, there's still one huge threat remaining: Bailey's Comet." Now, the CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet", the Season 6 finale of Riverdale scheduled to air on Sunday, July 31st and, from the looks of things, the people of Riverdale will now have to face the end of the world.

In the previously released preview, we see the series' various characters all preparing for the worst, which is presumably the arrival of Bailey's Comet, the celestial event that was previously visited in the fourth episode of the season, "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)." Whatever the comet holds for Riverdale, it will change everything heading into the seventh and final season. You can check the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos.

"CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Night of the Comet" airs July 31st.