Riverdale Season 6 Finale Synopsis Released

All season on Riverdale, Archie and the gang have been dealing with a threat like none they've faced before — Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). A descendant of town founder General Pickens, Percival quickly proves to be up to no good all under the guise of trying to save Riverdale and its eventually revealed that Percival is actual evil and what Riverdale is facing is downright apocalyptic. Now, after a season that has seen everything form super powers to time travel to resurrections, it all comes down to one final battle. The CW has released the synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet", the 22nd episode and finale of Season 6 of Riverdale. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 31st.

As is the case with most season finale synopsis listings, there aren't a lot of details to go off of here, though it sounds like Archie (K.J. Apa) and his friends will come together to face the town's greatest threat ever. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen."

Even with little known about what to expect in this season finale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previously teased that the season would end on a "big swing" given that next season, Season 7, will be Riverdale's last.

"It came out of conversations with the studio and The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz," Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. "When we were renewed for Season 7, though we weren't told at the time it'd be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be. When Mark and I talked about it… it was bittersweet. That said, we are so proud of the run we've had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of Season 6. We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending. And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for Season 7. It's really exciting."

While Season 7 of Riverdale will be a "big swing", Pedowitz has previously said that the series will have an "appropriate sendoff" because they wanted to the right thing for the series and its fans.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Night of the Comet" airs July 31st.