Everything We Know About the Fourth Wing TV Series (So Far)

During the last few years, there have been almost no romantasy books that managed to generate the kind of noise Fourth Wing generated. It wasn’t just a story that became successful — it turned into a global fever. Fans, general readers, and even people who normally don’t touch books started talking about it and getting curious about the story. Even today, it’s still being discussed, although things have cooled down compared to the massive BookTok and internet boom, mostly because the fourth book in the saga is still in development. But in the meantime, what continues to stay in the spotlight is the TV adaptation.

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These days, it’s pretty common for successful books to have their rights picked up for film or TV shows. In this case, the project is being handled by Amazon MGM Studios, but ever since it was announced, there’s been very little concrete information released. Not that this is necessarily a bad thing, especially since the Amazon Upfront 2026 reinforced that everything related to the new series is still moving forward. The takeaway is that there’s a lot of care being put into building something big here, possibly even aiming for a level of success comparable to Game of Thrones. So what do we actually know so far?

What Are Fourth Wing and The Empyrean Saga About

image courtesy of red tower books

For anyone who isn’t familiar and is still trying to understand the Fourth Wing universe, the story actually sounds simpler than the conversation around it makes it seem. This is a romantasy story that belongs to the The Empyrean saga, written by Rebecca Yarros. Three books have already been released (Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm), and no release date confirmed yet (although it’s possibly aiming for the first half of 2027). The plan is for the story to wrap up across five books in total. But what is it actually about?

We follow Violet Sorrengail, a young woman forced against her will into a military academy where cadets are trained to become dragon riders. But the key detail here is that there’s absolutely no glamour in this system: training kills people, the rules are strict, and the entire structure feels designed to eliminate the weak before they even figure out how to survive. So yes, there are a lot of deaths and tragic situations throughout the story. The narrative leaves it very clear that not everyone makes it through — it’s not just about entering the academy, it’s about surviving it. And what pulls you into this world isn’t just the dragons or the academy setup, but how all of it blends with romance and politics.

If you’ve heard of Fourth Wing, then you’ve definitely heard of Xaden Riorson. And the relationship between him and Violet isn’t just a decorative subplot meant to qualify the story as romantasy, because it actively shapes decisions, raises the stakes, and influences how each scene is interpreted. Yarros balances the romance carefully so it never overtakes the plot entirely, while still making sure their relationship drives emotional development and pushes the story forward. There are also multiple side arcs with a wide range of supporting characters who fans have grown attached to (which, for a TV adaptation, could actually be a strong advantage, since the series format allows for deeper exploration across episodes).

Now — that’s essentially what The Empyrean saga does across its books. The second and third installments don’t just focus on survival inside the academy, but on much larger consequences, more grounded political conflicts, and a world structure that starts spiraling beyond control. That’s part of why Fourth Wing works so well: it was never designed to be a closed, self-contained story centered only on a couple. Everything is interconnected, everything feeds into something else, and with each chapter, you can see the world was built to keep expanding. Details that seemed minor or unclear in one book often become important later on. For a TV adaptation, that’s basically gold.

Who Is Behind the Show

image courtesy of red tower books/amazon studios

This is far from a small or experimental adaptation, and looking at the names attached to the project makes it pretty clear why. Yarros has already stated that she trusts the creative team, and her involvement as an executive producer suggests the adaptation is being built with respect for the source material, which matters a lot for a story this fandom-driven.

Michael B. Jordan is the most widely discussed name linked to the series. Serving as an executive producer through his Outlier Society, he gave fans a glimpse of the show’s mindset in an interview with Deadline: “We are making sure that this is going to be an exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” Jordan said. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently… We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us,” he added.

As for the structural side of things, Meredith Averill is serving as showrunner, meaning she’s responsible for shaping the story into a TV format: pacing, story adaptation, and deciding what stays and what gets cut. And that’s especially important here, since Fourth Wing isn’t the kind of narrative that translates cleanly without structural changes. Averill also has experience on shows like Locke & Key, Wednesday, The Good Wife, and The Haunting of Hill House. At Amazon Upfront, she also raised expectations: “The emotional stakes are sky high, the battles are epic, power dynamics are thrilling, and underneath it is so much humor and heart and a romance that will consume you,” she shared (via Deadline).

Lisa Joy is also attached as director of the pilot and executive producer alongside Jonathan Nolan, which already suggests a strong focus on visual impact and world-building from the very beginning. The duo previously created Westworld, which, despite uneven later seasons, became known for its ambitious world design. They’re also involved with Fallout, another major genre production.

Who Is in the Cast

image courtesy of netflix/walt disney pictures/hbo

If there’s one question that refuses to go away, it’s the cast. And for now, the answer is simple: nothing has been officially announced yet. Everything floating around is pure speculation. However, Jordan has hinted that the casting approach won’t rely on obvious choices, which actually reassured part of the audience. The Hunger Games can be brought up as a comparison point here, for example, since it famously benefited from casting relatively fresh faces in key roles, which helped audiences fully buy into the characters.

Jordan has stated that the plan is to mix established actors with newcomers, which aligns with the story’s diversity goals and the author’s involvement. Yarros has publicly praised Outlier Society’s approach, saying she was happy to know they would respect that aspect of casting. As Jordan explained to the BBC: “When it’s done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won’t be distracting. It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts.”

The reality is that casting here matters more than usual, as in Fourth Wing, it essentially defines half of the audience’s first impression. Violet and Xaden already exist very vividly in readers’ minds, and fan suggestions like Mackenzie Foy, Josh Heuston, Emilio Sakraya, Belmont Cameli, and Katie Douglas have been circulating heavily online. There’s a lot of pressure to match expectations, which may also explain why official announcements are taking time. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if names start being confirmed within the year.

The only thing that is confirmed is that Xaden will be portrayed as a person of color. According to Yarros in Variety, that was something she specifically asked for. “We’re just going to say he’s POC; we’re just going to leave it at that. I didn’t rise to the bait of a lot of those posts, which I think probably got me some flack, but I knew we were already in development for TV, and I want to make sure that role is open to as much diversity as possible,” she said.

When Does the Show Premiere

If you’re waiting for a release date, there isn’t one yet. The Fourth Wing series is still in pre-production, and according to Yarros, she has already read some versions of the pilot script, which suggests things are moving forward — just slowly and carefully. And that makes sense when you look at the scale of the project. Fantasy adaptations of this size take time. It’s not just writing and filming; it’s world-building, visual effects, production design, choreography, and a huge amount of post-production work, especially with dragons involved.

Based on industry patterns, the timeline still involves a long cycle between development, filming, and post-production. In other words, even once production officially begins, it will still be a long wait before anything reaches audiences. Realistically, if everything goes smoothly, late 2028 or 2029 is a safe bet.

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