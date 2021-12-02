Riverdale Star Teases Series May Be Coming To An End Soon

One Riverdale star thinks the series might be coming to an end soon. On Instagram Live, Lili Reinhart was asked about a possible stopping point for the beloved CW show. In response, she told the fan that they were “hoping for a season seven.” But, then the actress whispered that it would “probably be the last one.” Now, nothing is for certain in the world of TV. (Especially when it comes to shows that have been as popular as Riverdale has been over the course of its run.) There could be a Season 8 and most fans would completely understand. After all, this is the same network that had Oliver Queen running around for 8+ seasons. But, Reinhart must believe that the end could be coming quicker than fans had been expecting. As the season gets going, it will be interesting to watch Riverdale‘s performance against other shows in that slot.

Things are already changing for the show with the introduction of Kieran Shipka as Sabrina Spellman in the series. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the actress about getting the chance to join the larger Archie universe.

“It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka revealed. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

Check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s),” below:

“SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE – As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

