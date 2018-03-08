‘Riverdale’: Why Jughead and Veronica Kiss in “The Hills Have Eyes”

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale delivered on the Veronica/Jughead kiss teased in previews for the episode and gave fans some context for the memorable moment.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes”, below.

When the Lodge’s plan for a relaxing weekend getaway at their cabin in the woods falls through due to more of their shady business dealings, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) suggests that Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) go to the luxury retreat instead. The show’s core four jump on the opportunity, but things quickly get awkward. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) calls Jughead and reveals Betty and Archie’s kiss. While Betty and Jughead manage to sort things out and move forward, later that evening while the crew are relaxing in the hot tub things get interesting.

Veronica suggests, to make things even, that she and Jughead should kiss. If they kiss, there won’t be anything weird between the group, and Jughead agrees, suggesting that if he kisses Veronica now he can’t get weird and hold the Archie kiss over Betty in the future. So, the pair share a steamy-looking kiss, but Archie and Betty do not look comfortable with or happy about it. That kind of discomfort is something Sprouse told reporters during a set visit that could be expected, particularly for the “Bughead” relationship.

“Well, it would not be a show about teenagers if there was not some fumbling and some bumbling and some grumbling,” Sprouse said.

Of course, they aren’t the only ones dealing with some bumbling and grumbling. Cheryl’s still struggling with things back in Riverdale but Toni (Vanessa Morgan) overheard her phone call to Jughead and, recognizing how much pain Cheryl is really in, reaches out. Where that will go, along with how things will continue to play out for Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and Betty, fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.