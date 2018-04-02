‘Riverdale’ Star Hints at Trouble For Archie and Veronica

Archie Andrews has been through a lot this season on Riverdale. The series’ sophomore season began with Archie’s father nearly killed by the Black Hood and has seen the teen go from spying on Hiram Lodge to getting involved in his shady business dealings. Now, it sounds like Archie’s dive into darkness might cause trouble for his relationship.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW drama, recently told Entertainment Weekly that Archie’s (KJ Apa) dark turn scares Veronica.

“Veronica, overall, is pretty scared of how intensely Archie can react to certain things,” Mendes said. “She has, from the beginning, been warning him about her father and how he shouldn’t get in too deep with him for that very reason, that sometimes it gets out of control. So, when Veronica sees Archie getting deeper into that, it scares her.”

And Veronica has reason to be afraid. Last week’s episode of Riverdale saw Archie step up his service to Hiram (Mark Consuelos) by recruiting the football team to be part of the “Dark Circle” protecting Hiram from the threat of other mob families wanting a part of Hiram’s plans for Riverdale. It’s a dangerous situation by itself but one that’s even more frightening considering that Archie has gone from wanting to bring Hiram down to protect his own father, Fred (Luke Perry), to neglecting Fred entirely to be by Hiram’s side.

Archie’s dark turn also comes at a time when the show’s Core Four — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead — are more fractured than ever. Veronica is on the outs with Betty (Lili Reinhart) after Betty discovered that Veronica knew more than she claimed to about the closure of Southside High School and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) isn’t exactly a fan of her either. However, despite the fractured relationships and the potential for even bigger problems between Veronica and Archie, Mendes also said that she thinks that, in the end, they will be stronger for what they’ve experienced.

“In the end, it’s really them against the world,” she said. “Though it seems like they’re deteriorating, they need to go through that obstacle in order to overcome what’s ahead. It’ll eventually make them stronger.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The show will return on April 18th with the episode “A Night to Remember”.

Do you think “Varchie” can survive Archie’s dark turn? Sound off in the comments below!