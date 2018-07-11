‘Riverdale’ Will Bring Back Chic Next Season

Chic, the creepy character played by Hart Denton who impersonated Betty Cooper’s half-brother for most of Riverdale‘s second season, will return for season three, according to series regular Mädchen Amick.

Introduced at the start of season two and brought into the Cooper family fold, Chic was outed as a fake and a murderer near the end of the season, after which Betty turned him over to the Black Hood.

Speaking at a mental health awareness event (something both she and her onscreen daughter Lili Reinhart champion), Amick said “I’m sure you’re all aware of Denton’s creepy portrayal of the Cooper son and I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna be up to season three… SPOILER ALERT!”

In the season two finale, though, Betty’s father was revealed to be the Black Hood. During a recorded confession, Betty confronted him with a number of crimes, to which he confessed, but she omitted Chic’s death and he did not correct her.

Chic had been presumed dead after his encounter with the Black Hood, but fans generally did not believe it — and then Hal Cooper’s silence on the issue cemented the likelihood that he would return in the minds of most. After all, as they say (many, many times) on Psych, a show that shares some of its Vancouver locations with Riverdale, “no body, no crime.”

The most likely scenario seems that Chic would be returning to exact revenge on Betty for sending a serial killer after him, although his methods of harassment in season 2 indicate that it will likely not (at least immediately) be a violent confrontation he is after.

That Amick’s character, Betty’s mom Alice, is shellshocked after learning of Hal’s exploits and seems ready to join up with the cult that has had her other daughter (Polly, played by Tiera Skovbye) under their influence,

Riverdale will return for its third season this fall. The series airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series will begin with Archie Andrews in jail, framed for murder by another season 2 villain who just won’t go away: Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge.

h/t That Hashtag Show