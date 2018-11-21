Riz Ahmed and Jacob Tremblay Rumored to Join ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot

Big names keep on entering The Twilight Zone fray, with new rumors spreading of an addition to the star-studded casting.

Famous actors and comedians alike have already been announced for the new series, including Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies) and Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick).

In a recent report by That Hashtag Show, it appears two more roles have been offered to Riz Ahmed (Venom, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Jacob Tremblay (The Predator, Room).

While it doesn’t sound like the casting has been finalized, it appears the roles have been offered for an episode that’s currently being referred to as “Kid President.” This will be one of the earlier episodes in the series and follow Tremblay as the kid president with Ahmed as his campaign manager.

Jacob Tremblay stole all of our hearts when he appeared opposite Brie Larson in Room, which won her an Oscar and him critical acclaim. The young actor already has a vast career for a 12-year-old, with 23 credits currently on his filmography and more in the works.

One of Tremblay’s upcoming projects is Doctor Sleep, the follow-up to The Shining that is being directed by Mike Flanagan. Flanagan recently became a household name in horror after following up his successful films (Hush, Oculus) with the hit Netflix show, The Haunting of Hill House.

Riz Ahmed has also been hitting Hollywood hard, co-starring as Carlton Drake/Riot in Venom, which recently entered the Top 100 Grossing Films list. The actor is also currently in pre-production of a Hamlet adaptation that will put him in the titular role.

Like the original series, the new Twilight Zone will feature stand alone episodes, so it’s likely each celeb will only appear in one each. However, that’s not the case for executive producer, Jordan Peele, who will be serving as the series’ host/narrator.

For most of his career, Peele has been widely known for his comedy, having been a cast member on MADtv and co-creating the sketch show Key and Peele with his long time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key. However, Peele has been venturing into the world of horror lately, winning an Academy Award earlier this year for writing Get Out, which he also directed.

The Twilight Zone will debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.