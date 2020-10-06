Robert Downey Jr. To Appear On Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3

David Letterman is returning to Netflix for season 3 of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series, and the new season will feature a variety of stars chatting with the talk show icon. That will include stars from music, film, television, and comedy, and amongst the compelling lineup sitting opposite Letterman, this season is a fan favorite from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right, Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr will be featured on the show, and in the trailer for season 3 we get a glimpse at what their conversation holds. The two look like they're having run outside in one segment before we see them in the studio, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

In addition to Downey Jr. fans will see Letterman speak to Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, and Kim Kardashian, and each one will have Letterman splitting time between diving into their respective worlds and talking with them back in the studio.

One of the best segments has Letterman trying to create some music in Lizzo's studio, and we cannot wait to hear the results. As for Downey Jr., this is one of the first televised interviews he's done in a minute, so we're interested to see what he has to say about the past year or so as well as potentially something Marvel related, perhaps looking back on Endgame and how that resonated with fans.

You can find the official description of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season three below.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is back for season three with more in-depth conversations with extraordinary people! For the four-episode third season of the Netflix series David Letterman will welcome Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo for in-depth conversations, combining humor and curiosity."

All four episodes of the Netflix talk show series will be streaming on Netflix beginning October 21, 2020.

Are you excited to see Downey Jr. chat with Letterman post-Endgame? Let us know in the comments!