HBO Ending Room 104 With Season 4

HBO has decided to end Room 104 after the upcoming season 4 airs. Room 104 is the horror-thriller anthology series, which was created by the Duplass brothers, Mark and Jay Duplass. The show featured half-hour episodes of strange and/or scary happenings that occur in the same hotel room (the titular no. 104). Room 104 maintained a dedicated fanbase, thanks in large part to the wide variety of stars it featured in episodes, but not quite enough buzz to make it a mainstream hit for HBO. Still, Room 104's final season will have plenty of highlights, including an episode featuring Mark Duplass for the first time, and an animated episode.

In previous interviews, Mark Duplass described Room 104's appeal as being that slight twist on the real-life mystique of being in a hotel room:

"The emotional core of the show for me is that if you're really honest with yourself and look back at the last time you were in a hotel or a motel room, you will notice that you behaved a little bit differently and a little bit strangely," Duplass told TV Insider. "That is what this show is about. We just turn it up and hyperbolize it for fun."

He's also been quite clear that the show never had the budget for all the star power it drew: "That's part of the spirit of the show, is clearly people are not coming to do this for the money because there really is none. We just really want people who are excited to be there."

Well, Room 104 will go out with a bang on the casting front. You can find out more information about the final season lineup, below (via Deadline):

Premise: Room 104 is set in a single room of an American hotel, exploring characters who pass through it in each episode. Each episode is a different genre from horror and thriller to comedy.

Room 104 season 4's cast includes Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

The final season directors include Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass and Sydney Fleischmann.

Writing team for Room 104 Season 4 writers include Mark Duplass, Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass.

Room 104 returns to HBO on July 24th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.