Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for the third season of Roswell, New Mexico. The series will return on Monday, July 26 at 8/7c on the network. The second season saw some major revelations for the series' main characters. It was revealed that Maria DeLuca (Heather Hemmens) is of alien descent as her great-grandmother was Louise, one of the aliens who crashed in Roswell in 1948, something that makes her related to Isobel (Lily Cowles). The biggest reveal, however, involves Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), with Max, Isobel, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) discovering another pod containing Mr. Jones, the alien who caused the crash in 1948 and who looks a lot like Max. Now, in the new trailer, it appears we'll start to get some answers about why that is, though it doesn't look like those answers will be easy or comfortable.

The preview shows Max asking Mr. Jones why they look alike to which Mr. Jones suggests that Michael knows something and simply hasn't filled Max and Isobel in. He then reaches out and touches Max's chest, causing Max's eyes to go purple. You can check it out for yourself below.

While not a lot about the third season of Roswell, New Mexico is known just yet, what we do know is that the series has already been renewed for a fourth season. In February, The CW announced that Roswell, New Mexico, along with The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Riverdale, Dynasty, All American, Charmed, Legacies, In The Dark, Nancy Drew, Walker, and Superman & Lois had all been renewed for the 2021-2022 television season.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement at the time. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most-watched series premiere in 5 years.”

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 debuts Monday, July 26 at 8/7c on The CW.