Three Fan-Favorite Series Leave Netflix For Hulu

Three of Ryan Murphy’s fan-favorite series will soon all be leaving Netflix for their new home on Hulu. American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Pose will have all of their past and future seasons available on Hulu starting March 7th. American Horror Story was already on Hulu with the FX Network’s deal with the Disney-owned streamer, but American Crime Story and Pose were exclusively on Netflix. The transitions of Ryan Murphy’s hit series come as other Disney content (Marvel’s Defenders shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) are also moving to Disney+ in March.

American Crime Story: Impeachment and the third and final season of Pose will make their streaming debuts on Hulu. When Deadline asked FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier if American Crime Story would be moving to Hulu, Schrier declined to comment on any potential moves or its lack of word-of-mouth among fans who couldn’t stream it during the season.

“American Crime Story: Impeachment was great, we loved it. We think Ryan and Sarah Burgess and Brad and the whole team did a great job. Sarah Paulson was excellent in it, as were Clive Owen and Beanie Feldstein. We have high hopes for it come awards season. We are really proud of it,” Schrier said.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s. Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar, who co-star alongside Tony Award® winner and Golden Globe® nominee Billy Porter, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard and Jason Rodriguez. The Golden Globe-nominated drama also features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

American Horror Story: Double Feature was the latest installment of the AHS franchise. Season 11 debuts in the fall, and FX has renewed American Horror Story for three more seasons, taking it to Season 13.