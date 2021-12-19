Saturday Night Live Cancels Live Sketches Due To COVID-19

Earlier today came word that Saturday Night Live’s final episode of 2021 would be a different one as no audience would be present for Paul Rudd’s fifth time as host. Reports began to circulate before show time about additional changes and when Rudd took the stage to introduce the episode it was revealed that the opening of the episode would be one of the only thing that was live about it. Tom Hanks actually was the first to appear on screen, joined by Tina Fey and then Rudd with the trio revealing that the cast and most of the crew had been sent home and the episode would feature new sketches taped earlier this week and older sketches.

When Hanks was first introduced at the top of the episode he announced that while most of the cast wasn’t present he’d been flown out from California to induct a new member of the five-timers club and he wasn’t planning to miss it (the Oscar winner started the club after hosting five times). Hanks was then joined by Tina Fey to bring Rudd on stage, who expressed dismay at not getting his Five-Timer jacket. “There was a whole show planned, and I just can’t believe I wont get my five timer jacket,” Rudd said. After saying this the most senior member of the cast, and only one present for tonight’s episode, Kenan Thompson, appeared to give Rudd his jacket.

Following the opening bit the first of the pre-recorded sketches began with fan-favorite “Dick in a Box” replaying as the second sketch.

It was confirmed ahead of the show’s airing that the episode would not feature a performance by ts previously announced musical guest, Charli XCX. The 29-year-old English singer was forced to pull her performances from the show due to the change in crew numbers.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” the popstar wrote in a statement on Twitter. “It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back. I am currently safe and healthy, but of course, very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

The New York Post reported at least four actors on the show tested positive for COVID, including Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, and Aristotle Athari, this news has not yet been confirmed by NBC or the talent.