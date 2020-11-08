Saturday Night Live Delayed Due to Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game

✖

UPDATE: Notre Dame bested #1 Clemson 47-40. Saturday Night Live is now set to begin airing around 12:15 p.m. Eastern. The story as it originally appeared is below.

Due to an overtime game between two of the nation's top football teams, Saturday Night Live has been delayed. A game between Clemson — the top-rated team in the nation — and #4 Notre Dame quickly found its way to overtime after finishing regulation after finishing 33-33. Unfortunately for all involved, tonight's Saturday Night Live has been the most anticipated episode in recent memory, due in part to its relation to the 2020 United States general election and its surrounding discourse.

The episode also features Dave Chappelle in his second hosting gig on the live sketch show, with Foo Fighters as musical guest. As the game headed into its second overtime, announcers revealed Saturday Night Live will air 30 minutes after the end of the game, so local stations could air their typical news broadcasts.

Saturday Night Live typically airs Saturday nights on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.