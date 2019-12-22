Saturday Night Live Releases Cut Eddie Murphy Sketch Online

Saturday Night Live legend Eddie Murphy returned to the sketch comedy series for the first time in 35 years last night. The Murphy-hosted episode was so packed with content that the show cut one of Murphy’s sketches for time. SNL has now released that sketch online. The sketch features Kenan Thompson in his recurring character Treece Henderson, the lead singer of a funk band. Murphy’s character is sitting in during a Hanukah-themed performance. He and Treece get into it over a certain uncomfortable medical situation. The argument causes some concern among the audience in attendance. You can watch the entirety of the sketch above.

During the show, Murphy brought back some of his classic roles, from Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood to Gumby. Murphy also slipped a bad word past the censors. These moments certainly pleased fans, who were excited before the show began in anticipation of Murphy’s return.

Leading up to his return, Murphy told Al Roker that fans could expect some classic characters to earlier this week during an appearance on The Today Show.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing. And we’re talking about a Buckwheat thing,” Murphy told the host. “And we’re talking about a Bill Cosby thing, maybe. It’d be very funny. I don’t know if would think it was funny, but it would be very funny. Mister Robinson, if we can come up with Mister Robinson. Or Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever as long as it’s really, really funny.”

Murphy’s return to SNL led to some discussions about his career’s history, including his decision not to appear in Ghostbusters. He discussed the choice with Jimmy Fallon, saying, “Yes, but I did Beverly Hills Cop. It wasn’t like I turned it down inasmuch as I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie. The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude. And I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bull**** to me.’ Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.”

Though once rumored to play Riddler in a sequel to The Dark Knight, Murphy says he’s never going to be in a superhero movie. “No! I’m going to be 60 in a year,” Murphy said. “Who would I play? The old brotherman? I guess that’d be the character.”

