SNL: A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski Set to Make Hosting Debut

John Krasinski’s been hard at work promoting A Quiet Place II, the long-awaited follow-up to his horror debut. The week after the thriller hits theaters, Krasinski will be cutting it up at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H as he makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The show announced Saturday night Krasinski would be joined by English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on the March 28th episode.

SNL will air reruns next weekend and the week after. The Krasinski/Lipa episode will be the 16th episode of the season as the show’s milestone 45th season continues powering forward.

Despite A Quiet Place II on track to earn more than its predecessor, Krasinki has previously revealed the studio has yet to pull the trigger on a third flick.

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

On the press tour for A Quiet Place II, we sat down with the actor to talk about fans continually fan casting him as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards in the MCU. As Krasinski says, he’d love to do it.

“I would love to do it,” Krasinski told us. “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

A Quiet Place II opens March 20th.

