Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Breaks Character During Sketch About Mario, Beanie Babies, and More

Saturday Night Live came in over the weekend with one of its most exciting hosts yet. Following the release of her new single, Lizzo took the stage as the show’s host and musical guest the other night. The singer’s vibrant personality was put on center stage for all to see, and during one sketch, it seems Lizzo couldn’t help but break character thanks to comedian Andrew Dismukes.

The whole thing got started when Saturday Night Live aired its sketch, “Steve’s Beanie Babies”. The gag began with Dismukes’ leading character gathering with friends after a long day in the city. It turns out the salaryman quit his job under the belief his collection of Beanie Babies could float his finances… but that does not turn out to be the case.

As you can see above, the reel touches on everything from Mario to Luigi and every Beanie Baby under the sun. Lizzo keeps a straight face for much of the episode, but there is only so much she can take of Dismukes’ performance. Before the sketch closes, Lizzo can be seen breaking character with a rush of laughter, and the crackmakes the show’s cast members work even harder to keep that energy going.

Of course, Lizzo’s fans tuned into Saturday Night Live to see a little more than Mario gags. The singer hit the stage last night to perform her new single “About Damn Time”, her first solo track released since she teamed with Cardi B on “Rumors”. Lizzo also revealed this past week that her fourth album is finally on the way, so fans can expect Special to hit shelves this July.

What do you think of Lizzo's lead on Saturday Night Live? Would you like to see the singer return to the late-night legend?