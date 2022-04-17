Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to Gilbert Gottfried

This past week brought the tragic news that comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away, and Saturday Night Live made sure to pay tribute to him in their most recent episode. Though best known for his stand-up and his voice acting work, Gottfried was a regular cast member on the series for one season back in 1980, starting the same year as Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo. Gottfried would return to the series in the late 1990s for one sketch, lending his voice to a segment in a 1998 episode as well. The tribute to him featured a photo of Gottfried as he appeared on the series forty years ago which you can find below.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement from his family read, announcing his passing. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/bristei/status/1515548978858897409?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gottfried’s death made waves across Hollywood when it was confirmed with countless comics, actors, and directors opening up about what he meant to them and more. Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow added: Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics.He was also the sweetest man.His podcast is a comedy treasure.What a terrible loss.Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family.”

Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin tweeted: “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter@655jack (they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried”

(Cover photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)